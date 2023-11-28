Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,719.40% and a negative return on equity of 112.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energous

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In other Energous news, CEO Cesar Johnston purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $94,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,804.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energous by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

