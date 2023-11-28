Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

ET opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.92%.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,107,500 shares of company stock worth $15,001,475 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

