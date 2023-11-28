Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entergy were worth $40,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Entergy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. 88,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,368. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

