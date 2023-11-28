EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of EPAM Systems worth $29,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $254.67. 9,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,229. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.