Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1,828.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $41,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 59.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

EQIX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.94. The stock had a trading volume of 85,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,475. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.92 and a 12-month high of $821.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $759.30. The firm has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $6,232,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

