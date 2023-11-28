ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $125,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after purchasing an additional 59,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

ESE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,327. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $109.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

