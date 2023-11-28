EthereumFair (ETF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. EthereumFair has a market capitalization of $43.91 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.31434866 USD and is down -14.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,850,861.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.