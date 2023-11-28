Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,838 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,191 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

