Evogene (TSE:EVGN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Evogene from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Evogene
Evogene Price Performance
About Evogene
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evogene
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.