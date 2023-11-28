Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

EXPD stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 396,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,454. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $102.75 and a 52 week high of $128.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

