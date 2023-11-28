F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $169.24

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $169.24 and last traded at $169.22, with a volume of 79806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.49, for a total transaction of $353,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,635,109.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after acquiring an additional 549,127 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 by 203.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 205,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.