Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 118,752 shares of company stock worth $55,247,884 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.62. 4,413,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,126,465. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.78. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.