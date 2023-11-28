Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 83.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,668.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fathom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fathom by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 684.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
