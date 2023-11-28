Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stake Decreased by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 90.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $166.66. The stock had a trading volume of 477,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,781. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

