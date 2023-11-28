Fernbridge Capital Management LP Acquires 69,090 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 69,090 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,800,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,513. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.53. 11,185,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,117,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

