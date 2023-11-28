Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $124.13 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 12.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Salesforce worth $124,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.70. 1,979,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,204. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 681,915 shares of company stock valued at $144,159,852 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

