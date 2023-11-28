Fernbridge Capital Management LP Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 3.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Gartner worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after acquiring an additional 747,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.2 %

IT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $433.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,140 shares of company stock worth $35,420,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.