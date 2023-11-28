Fernbridge Capital Management LP Makes New $13.28 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 389,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,000. JD.com makes up about 1.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

JD.com Price Performance

JD traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. 7,330,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

