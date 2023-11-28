Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $423.02 million and approximately $104.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002045 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,920,443 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

