Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $442.02 million and $96.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002007 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,926,383 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

