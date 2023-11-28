Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,904,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.94. 88,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,867. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.27. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.74 and a 52-week high of $137.89.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

