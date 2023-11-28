First Busey’s (BUSE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 32,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,127. First Busey has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 372 shares of company stock worth $8,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Busey by 18.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Busey by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

