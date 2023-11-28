First Capital Realty Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

FCR traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,009. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($1.82). The company had revenue of C$168.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

