First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Stock Performance
FREVS stock remained flat at $16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
