Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $126.53. 2,334,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

