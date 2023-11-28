FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 332,783 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,783 shares during the period. Southern First Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Southern First Bancshares worth $19,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFST. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 108,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

SFST stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $233.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

