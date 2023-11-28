FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,000 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp accounts for about 4.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp worth $33,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

OSBC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 28,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,631. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $72.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSBC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.