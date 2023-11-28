FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,735 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LEN traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.04. 371,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

