FJ Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,551 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 219.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,004,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.64. 144,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,342. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.