FJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after buying an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 272,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.94%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

