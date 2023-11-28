FJ Capital Management LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 557,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,467 shares during the quarter. CNB Financial comprises about 1.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of CNB Financial worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 253.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,072. The stock has a market cap of $434.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CCNE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

