FJ Capital Management LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $1,408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,634. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,665. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

