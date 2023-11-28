FJ Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,902 shares during the period. American National Bankshares makes up approximately 2.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 5.78% of American National Bankshares worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

AMNB traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

About American National Bankshares

(Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.