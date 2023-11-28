FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $294,000 in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. 94,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

