FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $459,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,706. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

