FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

CBOE stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. 637,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

