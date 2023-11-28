FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

FJ Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

NYSE AFG traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,684. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

