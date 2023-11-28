FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NMI by 60.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 43,985 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 68.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 219,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NMI by 275.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NMI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 131,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. 154,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

