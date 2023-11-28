FJ Capital Management LLC Makes New $675,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,866,000 after purchasing an additional 50,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMP traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.48. The company had a trading volume of 137,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,677. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

