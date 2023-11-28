FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 130,949 Shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,233 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 31,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,044. The firm has a market cap of $330.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

