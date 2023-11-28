FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,529 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of HCI Group worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 34,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.89. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on HCI Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCI

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.