FJ Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,853 PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,799,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,616 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

