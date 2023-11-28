FJ Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,095 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises approximately 2.1% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 5.81% of Sterling Bancorp worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 million, a PE ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

