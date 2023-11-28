FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.45. 1,385,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,560. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

