FJ Capital Management LLC Sells 3,091 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock worth $16,846,022. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.62. The stock had a trading volume of 191,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,573. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

