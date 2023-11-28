FJ Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

FJ Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the quarter. Midland States Bancorp makes up 3.3% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.04% of Midland States Bancorp worth $26,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 5,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.82. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $46,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

