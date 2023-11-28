Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MHCUF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

