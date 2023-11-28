FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $231.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $278.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FLEETCOR Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after purchasing an additional 774,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after purchasing an additional 658,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.