Formula Growth Ltd. Has $812,000 Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 64,848 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.06% of DHT worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DHT by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DHT by 1,060.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DHT by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,824,000 after buying an additional 1,147,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,059,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 1,044,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 723,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,979. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

