Formula Growth Ltd. Invests $631,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

First Solar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

